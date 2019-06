India thrash West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford

India moved a step closer to the World Cup semi-finals and ended West Indies' slim hopes of qualifying with a 125-run thrashing at Old Trafford.

West Indies, chasing 269 for victory, were dismantled by India, with pace bowler Mohammad Shami taking 4-16 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-9.

It was an underwhelming response from West Indies after they were economical with the ball and tidy in the field.

Read more at the BBC

0 comments