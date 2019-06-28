Windies coach urges dire side to play for pride

London - West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer has urged his team to play for pride as they start to rebuild for the future after a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign.

Jason Holder’s men came into the tournament tipped as a potential surprise package, especially after scoring 421 in a warm-up victory over New Zealand.

But an opening win over Pakistan at Trent Bridge has been their only victory so far in seven matches.

