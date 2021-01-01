CWI confirms committee members

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies announces that it has completed the assembling of 13 committees and two task forces, which will provide pragmatic operational and policy advice to the Board of Directors and its Professional Management Team, for the period up to March 2021. The committees are listed alphabetically by name below:

* Audit, Risk and Compliance

* Chief Executives

* Communications & Commercial Affairs.

* Cricket

* Disciplinary Tribunal

* Ethics

* Executive Performance Review

* Finance

* Human Resources Development

* International Fixtures

* Medical Advisory

* No Objection Certificate (NOC)

* Umpires and Match Referees

The Skerritt/Shallow led CWI has also appointed two specialized Task Forces to review and implement reform of the organization’s governance, and the outdated system of team selections.

The five member Governance Task Force is chaired by Jamaican Businessman and Senator Don Wehby, and includes Professor Sir Hilary Beckles of UWI, Charles Wilkin QC of St. Kitts & Nevis, Jamaican entrepreneur OK Melhado, and former Trinidad and West Indies cricketer, Deryck Murray.

The 6-member Selection Task Force is chaired by CWI Vice President Dr. Kishore Shallow and includes former West Indian cricketers Ramnaresh Sarwan, Philo Wallace, and Miles Bascombe, Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket, and Enoch Lewis, CWI Chairman of the Cricket Committee.