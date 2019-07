West Indies denied by Sri Lanka in record run-chase bid

West Indies fell 23 runs short of a record World Cup run chase despite a magnificent 118 from Nicholas Pooran against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street.

Set 339 after a maiden century from Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando, the Windies were 84-4 in the 18th over.

Pooran played some swashbuckling shots, ably supported by Fabian Allen (51).

Read more at the BBC

0 comments