Birmingham: The West Indies team failed to live up to expectations at this World Cup, but their captain Jason Holder’s approach to the defeats is a lesson to be followed. Though he is disappointed with the team’s losses, he believes his team managed to entertain fans throughout the World Cup.

“We have shown some fight in this entire campaign,” he said. “I’m proud of certain individuals who have definitely put their hands up and their hearts on the line. And that is what we want. We want guys to just give their all. When you leave the cricket field, make sure you don’t have anything in the body left to be given.”

