The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) on Tuesday launched the third staging of the Sandals Resorts Under-19 cricket competition and academy at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium.

The competition will be used to select the national U-19 team to participate in the regional tournament that commences on July 25 in Guyana.

More than 60 of the country’s best national U-19 players being divided into four teams – Northern Lights, Western Heat, Southern Sparks and Eastern Flames – competing in a round-robin format from June 25 – July 12 at venues across the island.

Read more at SportsMax