Curtly Ambrose blasts Chris Gayle for retirement U-turn

West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose has labelled Chris Gayle’s plans to play on as “utter nonsense”, urging the opener to bow out of world cricket after the World Cup.

The 39-year-old Jamaican was expected to announce his retirement from international cricket following the ICC World Cup in England. The big left-hander, however, seemed to have a change of heart during the tournament and targeted India’s tour of the West Indies as his final appearance.

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Ambrose has blasted Gayle. “Let me tell you something, one word; nonsense,” Ambrose said of Gayle’s plans for going beyond the World Cup.

