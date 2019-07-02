Will try to restore lost pride in India series: Nicholas Pooran

est Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who scored a brilliant century in his side's narrow defeat to Sri Lanka, is hoping that the team can learn from its disappointing World Cup campaign and restore their pride in their next series against India.

On Monday, the 23-year-old left-hander scored his maiden ODI century (118) as the Windies suffered a seventh successive tournament defeat against Sri Lanka in Durham.

Pooran hammered an 83-run stand for the seventh wicket with Fabian Allen to give West Indies an unlikely shot at a record World Cup chase but they fell short by 23 runs.

