West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs

West Indies produced a defiant display to beat bottom side Afghanistan by 23 runs in the World Cup at Headingley.

Having lost five successive matches, the Windies were only one place above the winless Afghans but Shai Hope, dropped on five, made an assured 77.

Skipper Jason Holder blazed four huge sixes to take their total to 311-6. Afghanistan were all out off the final ball for 288, 18-year-old wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil scoring 86 in their highest score batting second in ODIs.

