Jamaica’s National U-17 male team departs the island on Thursday, July 4, for Trinidad and Tobago where they will participate in the CWI Regional U-17 Championship from July 6 – 14.

Jamaica’s first and only hold on this regional youth cricket title came in 2012 but since then the performances have not been as impressive.

However, their previous record is not an issue of concern for the team captain Sanjay Walker of Manchester High. “It is good that we won in 2012 and this team is aiming to repeat that performance. However, all the results are history,” he said.

