Cameron disappointed with Skerritt's changes
Fri, Jul 5, '19
Former president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron said that the changes made by the current board to the management of the West Indies team were not beneficial.
The West Indies is now officially out of the 2019 ICC World Cup with two matches to play. The team has lost five of their seven matches to date, with a record that comprises one win, and one ended in a no-result.
Cameron in an exclusive interview with Guardian Media Sports said: "I am disappointed with the results and making the changes to the management set up were not beneficial."
Read more at the Trinidad Guardian