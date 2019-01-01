Cameron disappointed with Skerritt's changes

For­mer pres­i­dent of Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) Dave Cameron said that the changes made by the cur­rent board to the man­age­ment of the West In­dies team were not ben­e­fi­cial.

The West In­dies is now of­fi­cial­ly out of the 2019 ICC World Cup with two match­es to play. The team has lost five of their sev­en match­es to date, with a record that com­pris­es one win, and one end­ed in a no-re­sult.

Cameron in an ex­clu­sive in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia Sports said: "I am dis­ap­point­ed with the re­sults and mak­ing the changes to the man­age­ment set up were not ben­e­fi­cial."

