West Indies Under-17 Championship Round 1 round-up

COUVA, Trinidad- Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Leeward Islands all registered wins in Round one of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship being played in Trinidad.

Despite a late start in the Jamaica vs Leeward Islands match being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy due to rain, Jaden Carmichael was magnificent for the Leewards with the ball, finishing with figures of 10-3-17-6, followed by Akadianto Willet who took 3/28.

Mavindra Dindyal was the lone Guyanese batsman to reach double figures as he scored 46 of the 91 runs that Guyana posted against a well-oiled Trinidad and Tobago. Darren Samlal returned figures of 3/10 from 7 overs while, Sion Hacket took 3/20, as TT win convincingly by 9 wickets.

In the third match over at Gilbert Park, Barbados were winners over the Windward Islands. Fielding first, Barbados restricted the Windwards to 173/8 from their 50 overs and chased the target down with 3 wickets and 8.2 overs to spare.

