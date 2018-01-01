Age group tournaments are the source for future West Indies cricketers COUVA, Trinidad- Age group tournaments in the West Indies will be the source of widening the talent pool of players to be selected for the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup to be hosted here in the Caribbean. According to the manager of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) High Performance Programme, Graeme West, these age group tournaments allow CWI to identify talent and track progress of the players as they move from one level to the next.

West mentioned that there are a number of players that they’re keeping a close eye on. Some of the teams playing in the West Indies Rising Stars U-17 Championship are boasting names of players who have already toured for the West Indies Under-15s in 2018 to England and will do so again this year.

The chosen players are on a pathway of investment by CWI to ensure proper development for selection in the future to the senior West Indies teams.

For the full interview with Graeme West, visit: https://www.windiescricket.com/videos/

