Nail biting finish in Round 2 of West Indies Rising Stars U17 Championship

COUVA, Trinidad- There were two close finishes in the second round of the West Indies Rising Stars U17 Championship being played in Trinidad and Tobago, which saw Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago take victory over the Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands respectively.

On a blisteringly hot and dry day, the young men were looking to settle into competition with the Round two matches. Matthew Nandu had a respectable total for Guyana, top scoring with 71 runs, while Carlon Bowen-Tuckett was the only Leewards batsman to reach double figures.

Nicholas Lewin anchored the Jamaican innings, opening the batting and staying until the end to see his team to victory over the Windwards.

