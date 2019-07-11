Eye on the Future for West Indies A against India A

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – A crucial first stage of post World Cup 2019 building ahead of the inaugural 2020 ICC One-day international league and 2023 World Cup commences tomorrow, when West Indies A and India A face off in the first of five 50 over matches that will be live streamed on www.Windiescricket.com and Sony LIV India, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

This is the fourth A team series organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI) under the current post January 2017 tenures of Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams and CEO Johnny Grave. It coincides with the 10 point Skerritt/Shallow administration “Cricket First plan” of greater exposure of Under 23 and 19 players and enhancement of franchise system, so that the best emerging Caribbean players and top domestic performers can be tested against high quality overseas opposition.

“This is a very important series against a very competitive opposition in India A”, said West Indies A Coach Esuan Crandon. “We know the brand of cricket they play, with many fringe players that have played for India’s senior team or are pushing to be part of India’s senior team.