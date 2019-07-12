Round 4 sets up mouthwatering title race for West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship

COUVA, Trinidad- Victories for Barbados and Jamaica in Round 4 of the West Indies Rising Stars Championship see the two teams separated atop the leaderboard by 2.9 points with the title up for grabs heading into the final round on Saturday.

Barbados had an early finish against Trinidad and Tobago, winning by 7 wickets thanks to a brilliant bowling spell by Jaden Leacock who decimated the TT batting lineup. Jaden finished with figures of 7.2-2-8-7.

While at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the tournament almost had its first century when Teddy Bishop of the Windward Islands came agonizingly close, falling for 96 in his team’s 13-run loss to the Leeward Islands.

Jamaica came away as winners in a low-scoring match against Guyana at Gilbert Park. Jahieem Bartley with 10-6-12-2 and Brandon English 10-5-8-2, ensured that Jamaica walked away with maximum points heading into Round 5.

