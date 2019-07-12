Sammy's ready

Darren Sammy has dusted off his maroon cap and is ready to don it again as captain of the West Indies T20 cricket team.

The two-time winning, World T20 skipper is pledging allegiance to his team for the upcoming series versus India next month and furthermore, says he would accept any opportunity to lead the team into next year’s World T20 in Australia in October.

“I feel I still have a lot to offer in T20 cricket. With the experience I have gained as a player and as a leader I think I have a lot to offer West Indies cricket and fans,” Sammy told Weekend Sport in an exclusive interview.

Head to NationNews for the full story

