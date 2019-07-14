Barbados are West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Champions

COUVA, Trinidad- Barbados made it back to back titles, when they won the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship by a mere 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica.

Round 5 was hampered by rain with two of the three matches rained abandoned. At the National Cricket Centre, the Leeward Islands faced 7 overs from Guyana reaching 26/1 when the rain started.

Barbados and Jamaica entered Round 5, 2.9 points apart, sitting in the top two spots on the table, with the championship title on the line. After 9 overs, with the Barbados score on 29/1, the rains came, then stopped, then started to fall again. This forced match officials to take lunch early but there was no restart in sight. Eventually, match officials took the decision to call off the match.

Barbados finished the championship on 17.9 points, 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica who finished on 15.1 points.

