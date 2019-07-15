Lloyd wants WI cricket talks
Mon, Jul 15, '19
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd says there is an urgent need for the Cricket West Indies board to hold a cricket symposium to discuss the current state of the game in the region and determine a way forward thereafter.
The former West Indies captain, who was very present at the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup commentating on the West Indies matches, said it is critical for the CWI to get all the stakeholders involved in these sessions, get their input and use the information collected in these forums.
“We need to have the board set up a cricket symposium and get major stakeholders who can make a difference on board,” Lloyd told Guardian Media.
