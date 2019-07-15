Lloyd wants WI cricket talks

West In­dies leg­end Clive Lloyd says there is an ur­gent need for the Crick­et West In­dies board to hold a crick­et sym­po­sium to dis­cuss the cur­rent state of the game in the re­gion and de­ter­mine a way for­ward there­after.

The for­mer West In­dies cap­tain, who was very present at the on­go­ing 2019 ICC World Cup com­men­tat­ing on the West In­dies match­es, said it is crit­i­cal for the CWI to get all the stake­hold­ers in­volved in these ses­sions, get their in­put and use the in­for­ma­tion col­lect­ed in these fo­rums.

“We need to have the board set up a crick­et sym­po­sium and get ma­jor stake­hold­ers who can make a dif­fer­ence on board,” Lloyd told Guardian Me­dia.

2 comments