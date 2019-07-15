Gaikwad, Gill and Saini make it 2-0 for India A

A 151-run first-wicket stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad (85) and Shubman Gill (62) set up India's first-innings total of 255, after which pacer Vavdeep Saini ran through West Indies A with a five-wicket haul to give India A a 2-0 lead in the series.

Between them, Gaikwad and Gill struck nine fours and three sixes and batted nearly 31 overs, but a solid comeback from Romario Shepherd (4-36) in the death overs restricted India A from posting an even bigger total. The captain Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan and Hanuma Vihari were all dismissed in their twenties.

West Indies A began their chase poorly, losing John Campbell in the second over to Khaleel Ahmed. When Saini came to bowl, in as second-change, he dismantled the backbone of West Indies A, removing Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Jonathan Carter.

