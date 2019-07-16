Australian newspapers lose Chris Gayle defamation appeal

An Australian media group has lost an appeal against a defamation payout of Aus$300,000 that was awarded to Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle by the Supreme Court of New South Wales last year.

The 39-year-old Gayle was accused by former media group Fairfax, which at the time was the publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Canberra Times, of exposing himself to a female massage therapist in a dressing room during the 2015 World Cup in Sydney.

Gayle told the court that the stories were not true and successfully sued for defamation.

