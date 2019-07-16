Bassarath urges public support

T&T Crick­et Board pres­i­dent Az­im Bas­sarath says they will be host­ing a pub­lic sym­po­sium to dis­cuss the way for­ward for the West In­dies game start­ing next month. He hopes that the TTCB will be able to pro­vide a blue­print to as­sist Crick­et West In­dies on how to de­vel­op the re­gion­al game go­ing for­ward fol­low­ing the talks.

The idea was first raised by Windies leg­end Sir Clive Lloyd af­ter the re­gion­al team was boot­ed out of the just-con­clud­ed ICC World Cup in Eng­land ear­ly af­ter los­ing six of its nine games.

Speak­ing at the prize dis­tri­b­u­tion func­tion of Ram­la­gan's Bal­main Unit­ed Lit­er­ary and Crick­et Club at the Sir Frank Wor­rell De­vel­op­ment Cen­tre in Cou­va, over the week­end, Bas­sarath an­nounced the plan and urged all crick­et lovers to take part in the sym­po­sium. He said the TTCB had in­formed CWI pres­i­dent Ricky Sker­ritt of the plan and re­ceived their bless­ings and ei­ther Sker­ritt or CWI vice-pres­i­dent Dr Kishore Shal­low will be here for the event.

