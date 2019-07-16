Bassarath urges public support
T&T Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath says they will be hosting a public symposium to discuss the way forward for the West Indies game starting next month. He hopes that the TTCB will be able to provide a blueprint to assist Cricket West Indies on how to develop the regional game going forward following the talks.
The idea was first raised by Windies legend Sir Clive Lloyd after the regional team was booted out of the just-concluded ICC World Cup in England early after losing six of its nine games.
Speaking at the prize distribution function of Ramlagan's Balmain United Literary and Cricket Club at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Couva, over the weekend, Bassarath announced the plan and urged all cricket lovers to take part in the symposium. He said the TTCB had informed CWI president Ricky Skerritt of the plan and received their blessings and either Skerritt or CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow will be here for the event.
