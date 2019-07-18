Time right for Gayle to walk away insists Roberts

West Indies fast bowling great Andy Roberts has hailed star batsman Chris Gayle as one of the game’s ‘great players’ but is convinced the time is right to walk away.

The 39-year-old Gayle had initially revealed plans to retire from international cricket following the ICC World Cup but seemed to have a change of heart just ahead of the tournament. The batsman instead targeted the regional team’s home series against India as possibly his final matches for the West Indies.

The batsman did not, however, have an outstanding World Cup, scoring a total of 242 runs in nine matches as the team limped to a ninth-place finish. Roberts, however, does not believe the player’s form merits immediate selection to the squad for the series.

Read more at SPORTSMAX

5 comments