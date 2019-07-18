Windies bowling legend Roberts not a fan of Holder captaincy

West Indies fast bowling legend Andy Roberts has blasted the captaincy of Jason Holder following a disappointing showing at the recently concluded ICC World Cup in England.

The regional team was tipped by a few pundits and fans to be capable of causing issues for the more fancied teams at the tournament but failed to live up to expectations.

The same could be said for the 27-year-old Holder who headed into the tournament in a rich vein of form but failed to deliver a telling performance. In his opinion, Roberts believes one of the biggest issues the team faced during the tournament was a lack of organisation and leadership.

