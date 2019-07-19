ICC Approves Like-for-like Substitution for Concussion in All International Cricket

In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council has approved a like-for-like concussion substitute in men's and women's international cricket and first-class cricket worldwide from August 1, the start of the first Ashes Test.

The decision was taken after a two-year trial of concussion replacements in Australia's domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield. A player who has been concussed either while batting, bowling or on the field can be withdrawn from the game and be replaced subject to approval by the match referee.

The ICC stated that the decision on replacement will be made by the respective team's medical representative.

Read more at News18

0 comments