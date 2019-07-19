Antiguan Cricketers Dominate Under-19 Selections

Six young Antiguan cricketers have been named in a 14-man Leeward Islands squad to contest the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 tournament slated for 25 July to 11 August in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Elroy FrancisJr. leads the list of national youth players named by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) and will act in the capacity of vice-captain to Montserrat’s Zawandi White. The other Antigua players in the squad are Uri Smith, Demari Benta, Paul Miller,Jawaski Josephand Taiem Tonge.

Bodgenarine Sharma, Anderson Amurdan, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael and Akadianto Willett, all of Nevis, are also included in the squad.

Read more at the Antigua Observer

0 comments