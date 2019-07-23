Sandals Championship and Academy boost U-19 preparations for regional tourney

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) continues to laud the input of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), as its sponsorship of the Under-19 championships and academy has proved a major player in the national team's preparations for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 tournament in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals Resorts International's three-year sponsorship of the JCA's tournament proved even more integral as it provides the platform for players to be selected to the national team for regional competitions, while the academy fine-tunes the preparation phase with off-field personal development sessions.

JCA's Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis is optimistic that SRI's contribution will spark a change of form for this age group team in the upcoming regional tournament.

