Cricket West Indies Spin Bowling Camp Led By Mushtaq Ahmed Underway St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies is investing in two regional spin bowling camps, using the services of legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner and current West Indies spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed. This is part of a new coaching investment programme to focus on improving players’ skills for those that are breaking through to elite level cricket and follows recent white ball/T20 skills and red ball camps which took place in Antigua. The two regional spinners camp are taking place in Antigua & Trinidad and Tobago. The Antigua camp commenced on July 20th and concludes on July 27th featuring current West Indies ‘A’ squad participants Rahkeem Cornwall (Leeward Islands), Roston Chase (Barbados) and Khary Pierre (Trinidad and Tobago). They are joined by Joshua Bishop (Barbados), Gudakesh Motie (Guyana), Keron Cottoy (Windward Islands), Larry Edwards (Windward Islands), Akim Frazer (Jamaica) and Chaim Holder (Barbados). The camp in Trinidad and Tobago runs from 29th July to 3rd August and will feature solely local spinners who are Imran Khan, Yannick Cariah, Yannick Ottley, Akeal Hosein and Kissoondath Magram.

The camps have been organized by CWI to assist in the development of our regional spinners. CWI has also included regional coaches in the sessions to assist Mushtaq Ahmed and also to develop their coaching development.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams:

To have Mushtaq involved in our spin bowling programs is invaluable. His past record as a world class player and coach points to someone who can make a tangible contribution to the development of our spinners and the coaches who work with them. We hope that this relationship with Mushtaq can be extended beyond the current term for the benefit of our regional players and coaches.

Spin Bowling Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed:

We are looking for spinners that can play a role in one day cricket bowling in the middle overs, while also making the slow bowling bench strength strong.

So the whole point is not just to focus on national team spin bowling options, but also in domestic cricket where having improved quality spinners will also help the local batsmen.

The potential effect here will be when West Indies play in the sub continent, their batsmen will play spin more confidently and bowlers will develop wicket taking skills.

