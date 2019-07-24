Cricket West Indies Spin Bowling Camp Led By Mushtaq Ahmed Underway
St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies is investing in two regional spin bowling camps, using the services of legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner and current West Indies spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed. This is part of a new coaching investment programme to focus on improving players’ skills for those that are breaking through to elite level cricket and follows recent white ball/T20 skills and red ball camps which took place in Antigua.
The two regional spinners camp are taking place in Antigua & Trinidad and Tobago. The Antigua camp commenced on July 20th and concludes on July 27th featuring current West Indies ‘A’ squad participants Rahkeem Cornwall (Leeward Islands), Roston Chase (Barbados) and Khary Pierre (Trinidad and Tobago). They are joined by Joshua Bishop (Barbados), Gudakesh Motie (Guyana), Keron Cottoy (Windward Islands), Larry Edwards (Windward Islands), Akim Frazer (Jamaica) and Chaim Holder (Barbados).
The camp in Trinidad and Tobago runs from 29th July to 3rd August and will feature solely local spinners who are Imran Khan, Yannick Cariah, Yannick Ottley, Akeal Hosein and Kissoondath Magram.