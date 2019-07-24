Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) partners with Centurion VR Inc.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be partnering with Centurion VR Inc. (Centurion) to introduce virtual reality fan experiences at the 2019 tournament which will take place this year from 4 September to 12 October.

Centurion’s ground-breaking virtual reality experience allows you to face bowling from some of the best cricketers in the world giving you the opportunity to hit them for a six or see if you will have your stumps rearranged. The system means users will be facing a virtual version of super quick yorkers and bouncers, or see the ball flying past their outside edge.

Centurion’s product has already proved to be a huge hit internationally, and with Centurion heading to the CPL this year it means fans across the Caribbean can be closer to the action than ever before with the chance to enjoy the world’s best cricket batting simulation during this year’s tournament.