Chris Gayle says he may continue for five more years

Hard-hitting batsman West Indies opener Chris Gayle says he will not be walking away from international cricket anytime soon.

Gayle, speaking on a Reggae Sumfest-produced programme on Saturday night, said he is not about to put down his bat.

"Because a lot of people talking, I am going to give them five more years of international cricket," Gayle said, when asked what he plans to do after he retires from the sport. The 39-year-old Jamaican was expected to announce his retirement from international cricket following the ICC World Cup in England. However, he continues to suggest that he is not ready to leave the game.

