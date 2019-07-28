Wriddhiman Saha's fifty, Shahbaz Nadeem's ten-for headline India A's win

Wriddhiman Saha's back-to-the-wall 66 in his first first-class game since the Cape Town Test In 2018 and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem's ten-wicket haul headlined India A's six-wicket win over West Indies A in the first four-dayer in North Sound.

Nadeem took 5 for 62 in the first innings and followed it up with 5 for 47 in the second, to end with match figures of 10 for 109. It was Nadeem's fifth haul of ten wickets in a match, and he has now taken five in an innings 18 times in 107 first-class matches.

Saha, who had been sidelined from the long format for over a year because of a spate of injuries, walked in to bat when India A were 134 for 4, 94 runs behind West Indies A's first-innings 228. He rallied the innings with 66 off 167 balls, batting for 207 minutes at a venue where he had contributed handsomely to the senior side's victory in 2016. Saha had followed his 40 off 88 balls with seven dismissals behind the stumps then.

