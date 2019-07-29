West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite expects stern T20 test from India

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite is expecting a stern challenge from India when the two sides meet in the US for their upcoming Twenty20 series.

The Windies will meet India in the first T20 in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday and then again on Sunday. The third and final T20 will be played on August 6 in Jamaica.

In recounting the last time the two teams met in the US, Brathwaite said the contests were fiercely contested, with 400 runs being scored in one game.

