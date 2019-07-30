Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm home matches for 2019 Hero CPL

It has been confirmed that the Guyana Amazon Warriors home matches for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League will be taking place in Guyana for this season. The matches will take place in two blocks, with three games at the beginning of September and two matches at the start of October.

The Amazon Warriors will get their campaign underway when they take on St Lucia Stars on 5 September before facing St Kitts & Nevis on 7 September. The Guyana franchise will then face the Barbados Tridents in the third match of their home leg on 8 September.

The team will then travel around the region for five away matches before returning to Guyana to face Jamaica Tallawahs on 3 October. The final group match for the Amazon Warriors will be a repeat of last year’s final with the home team taking on the current champions, Trinbago Knight Riders on 4 October.

Pete Russell, the COO of Hero CPL, said: “Visiting Guyana is such a big part of Hero CPL and something we look forward to every year. The fans there are truly amazing and the passion they have for cricket and the support they give their team really is second to none. We are very pleased to be able to confirm that Amazon Warriors fans can watch five home matches during this year’s tournament.”

