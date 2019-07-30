Main

Viv Richards expects West Indies to give tough competition to India

Tue, Jul 30, '19

 

Viv Richards

West Indies legend Vivian Richards is pinning his hopes on the current team to pose a tough challenge to Virat Kohli's battle-hardened outfit in the upcoming assignments in the Caribbean.

India will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in their upcoming tour of West Indies, starting August 3 in Florida, United States.

The two Tests will be played as a part of the ICC Championship.

"India-West Indies series have always seen explosive action and I don't expect anything less this time around.

