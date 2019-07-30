Viv Richards expects West Indies to give tough competition to India

West Indies legend Vivian Richards is pinning his hopes on the current team to pose a tough challenge to Virat Kohli's battle-hardened outfit in the upcoming assignments in the Caribbean.

India will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in their upcoming tour of West Indies, starting August 3 in Florida, United States.

The two Tests will be played as a part of the ICC Championship.

"India-West Indies series have always seen explosive action and I don't expect anything less this time around.

