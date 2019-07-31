Holder looking forward to ICC World Test Championship

Test cricket is for the fans! It’s gripping! It’s ’s nail biting! It’s also detailed, enthralling and thrilling. It’s five days of hard “blood, sweat and sometimes tear”, it’s the ultimate TEST! And that’s what makes it the favourite format of West Indies captain Jason Holder – the best all-rounder in Tests at the moment. The man ranked at No.1 on the International Cricket Council charts.

The 27-year-old is ready to pull on his treasured maroon cap and don his lilywhites, as Test cricket takes on a brand-new look. For the first time, players will be wearing shirt numbers, as the ICC World Test Championship is set for life-off. Players can choose any number from 1 to 99, and Holder has chosen No.8.

“It brings a different dynamic to Test cricket,” Holder told CWI Media during a brief break from a high-intensity training session at the Three Ws Oval on the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies in Barbados.

Read more at Windies.com

0 comments