Ambrose remains opposed to Gayle farewell

West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose has maintained the belief that the regional team should have looked past star batsman Chris Gayle for the regional team’s tour against India.

The 39-year-old opening batsman had initially announced plans to retire from international cricket, following the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

Gayle, however, changed his stance just ahead of the tournament and indicated he would stay on for the upcoming tour of India as a potential farewell. Ambrose and a few others, however, believe the World Cup was the perfect time for the veteran to step aside. The left-hander was, however, included in an ODI squad to face India.

