Michael Muirhead leaves CWI role ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Former Cricket West Indies chief executive officer, Michael Muirhead has decided to step down from his role of managing the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG). On Saturday 27 July, CWI President Ricky Skerritt hosted a brief reception during the quarterly board meeting of CCG – attended by CWI and CCG directors and CWI executive management – to bid the 62-year-old Jamaican farewell. Muirhead was appointed to the post of chief executive officer of CWI in 2012 until October 2016, when he was succeeded in the position by current CEO Johnny Grave.

Over the last three years, Muirhead has spearheaded the joint-purchase and development of the CCG for CWI in partnership with the Government of Antigua & Barbuda.

“Michael has played a key role in the acquisition of the CCG and its establishment as the new training base for West Indies cricket and also a valuable match venue,” said Skerritt.

“But we must not forget that he came to the West Indies Cricket Board, now CWI, at a difficult time and managed to bring a measure of stability to its operations for which the organization is indebted and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Skerritt said that Nelecia Yeates, the former CWI commercial manager and commercial director for the highly-successful ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 that was held in the West Indies, will take up the position of CCG general manager.

“We expect Nelly to bring her vast knowledge and matchless vigour to this new role, and continue the work that Michael started to transform CCG into a vibrant and sustainable world-class training and match venue for West Indies cricket,” said Skerritt.

