Fabian Allen replaces Khary Pierre in West Indies Squad

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Cricket West Indies interim selection panel named Fabian Allen to replace for Khary Pierre for the third and final T20 International against India. The match will be played at Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday in the MyTeam11 Twenty20 International Series, co-sponsored by Skoda and Fena. First ball is 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica Time).

Allen, 24, has so far played nine T20 Internationals and 10 One-Day Internationals. He last played for West Indies in the recent ICC Cricket World Cup in England where he made his maiden half-century at the international level.

Robert Haynes, interim chairman of selectors said: “Fabian a lively and energetic allrounder and someone who we believe can win matches for us. We witnessed his performances in the Caribbean Premier League last year and also saw in the recent World Cup what he is capable of. We are planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so we decided to include him here.”

