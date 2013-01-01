Rain forces abandonment of Rising Stars Under 19 round 4 matches

Kingstown, St. Vincent And The Grenadines - Heavy rain and lightning forced all three matches in Round Four of the Rising Stars Under 19 tournament at Arnos Vale, Park Hill and Cumberland respectively to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Sunday.

The rain interruption means that a new champion will be crowned this year with defending 50 overs champions Guyana (10.2 points), currently out of title consideration.

Also with the highly anticipated top of the table clash between Barbados (15.8 points) and host Windward Islands (14.8 points) being washed out, now weather permitting on Tuesday, both teams mathematically have a chance to win the tournament based on points allocation permutations for bonus and fast bowling points, set out in the CWI tournament playing conditions (see attached).

Victory for Barbados over bottom of table Leeward Islands can see them emulating their junior counterparts who won the Under 17 tournament in Trinidad & Tobago last month.

While Windwards toppling fifth place Jamaica can give them a chance to win their first Under 19 50 overs title since 2013.

Of the maximum 6 points attainable in a game, Barbados gaining at least 5.1 match points will see them being declared the winner. For Windward Islands, they must gain at least 1.1 points more than what Barbados would have gained in their game, to be crowned champions. If both teams are tied on points, net run rate will decide the winner, as both teams will have won the same amount of matches

