Global T20 Canada part of Andre Russell's rehab - CWI chief executive

Andre Rusell's decision to withdraw from the T20I series against India and play in the Global T20 Canada league is "part of his rehabilitation plans", according to Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave.

"We cleared him fit to play in Canada as a batsman," Grave told ESPNcricinfo. "To monitor his fitness every day, a couple of our physios are over in the GT20, so we've got that oversight with Andre and his knee.

"But there's a massive difference between playing in domestic cricket to international cricket. Our fans really want to see Andre Russell at a 100% while playing here against India: batting at 100%, bowling at 100%, fielding dynamically outside the circle at 100%."

