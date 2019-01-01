India complete West Indies T20 series clean sweep

Half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant paced India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the final fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three.

