'Great to have Gayle in the squad': Jason Holder

Georgetown: West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Chris Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team.

"Chris Gayle has always done well over the years. It is great to have him in the squad. He always brings a lot to the team. His presence is always felt when he steps in any cricket field. We are happy to have him in the dressing room," Holder said in a pre-match conference.

Opening batsman Gayle was not named in the West Indies T20I squad in which team lost to India at 3-0. The 39-year-old is the most experienced players in the team.

