'Holder begged them not to do it' - BCA boss Riley lashes CWI

Outspoken Cricket West Indies (CWI) director Conde Riley has claimed Windies captain Jason Holder pleaded with the then newly-appointed Ricky-Skerrit association not to change the regional team’s coaching staff ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The administration has come in for some heavy criticism in some quarters after the new president sacked interim coach Richard Pybus and the selection panel only weeks ahead of the tournament.

The move had proven to be particularly controversial as the team had put in a strong performance against England in an ODI tour of the Caribbean only a few weeks prior. Despite being president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and a director of the CWI, Riley, who warned against the move, was understandably among the critics.

