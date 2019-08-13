Phil Simmons short-listed for the job as head coach of India

Simmons who also coached Afghanistan at the ICC men’s cricket world cup in England, is among a list of 6 candidates on a shortlist.

Ravi Shastri, as well as Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Lalchan Rajput and robin Singh are the other five candidates.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, (BBC’s) cricket advisory committee, headed by Kapil Dev, will convene in Mumbai to conduct the interviews before making their decision on Friday.

