Gayle as great as Lara

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) CEO Courtney Francis hailed firebrand Windies batsman Chris Gayle as a legendary figure in international cricket, likening his status to that of Trinidad and Tobago’s record-setting, Hall of Fame batting great Brian Lara.

Gayle, who came into the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on 10,396 runs – nine off Lara’s total, surpassed the Trinidadian’s tally of 10,405 after he posted 11 runs from 24 balls to lift his overall tally to 10,408.

The Jamaican, in the process, became the West Indian with the most runs in one-day internationals.

Read more at the Gleaner

37 comments