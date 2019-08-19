Holders West Indies: Youll find them here

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Jason Holder’s tenure as West Indies Test captain has so far spanned thirteen series over four years; with the all-rounder missing an entire series just once (WINDIES in Bangladesh 2018). Holder’s wait for his first win as captain lasted three series, before getting off the mark in Sharjah against Pakistan (WINDIES in the United Arab Emirates 2016). Having claimed victory in nine of the twenty-nine matches he’s overseen (vice-captain Brathwaite has taken charge of five of the thirty-four games during Holder’s reign), one would find that it is the consistent performers in Holder’s brightest moments of leadership, along with the greatest of potentials, who have survived the selection processes—and rightly so. ‘You’ll find them here’—the finale of the series, Holder’s West Indies, will assess: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

Kraigg Brathwaite has been Holder’s second-in-command from the off and his dominance in wins during the Holder Era is unparalleled. Brathwaite has had a hand to play in eight of the nine wins in Holder’s reign. The right-hander carried his bat in both innings in Holder’s first Test win; 142 not-out and 60 not-out in Sharjah (West Indies in the United Arab Emirates 2016). The field of sports does not recall second place or “almost” and so, many will forget that Brathwaite was five runs away from completing what Shai Hope did at Headingley, with scores of 134 and 95 (West Indies in England 2017) in that famous victory. And in what turned out to be the decider in Holder’s first series win, Brathwaite fell just short of what would have been a sixth Test century after a patient 86 (West Indies in Zimbabwe 2017). While, in a series-levelling win against Pakistan at Kensington, the importance of Brathwaite’s 111-ball 43 and the vital minutes for which he occupied the crease, will not be reflected in the scorecard. He would soon find tangible form, though, and predictably so would the Caribbean side, as this West Indies would discover the joy of a home series win. Thanks in part to Brathwaite’s back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test and the 1st innings of the 2nd Test, resulting in a 2-0 series victory for his team (Bangladesh in West Indies 2018). The opener would also have his say in West Indies’ 2-1 series win over England earlier this year, as the three consecutive half-century opening partnerships between himself and new partner, John Campbell, formed the foundation on which the series would be won. And on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, the pair put high prices on their wickets during a final session examination from one of the greatest fast-bowling partnerships in Test cricket history—Anderson & Broad. Many will remember that innings for Darren Bravo’s performance, as Brathwaite failed to achieve any personal milestones. However, his innings was, in theory, executed directly from an ‘opening batsman’s manual’. On a wicket that subsequently received demerit points for being “below average”, Brathwaite was made to bear the brunt of the English bowling attack and wear them down, seeing off the new-ball in an overnight innings of 49 from 156, making it easier for batsmen to come.

Jason Holder

Currently the number one ranked all-rounder in the world in Test cricket, Holder bats at no. 8 for the West Indies, while applying himself as a first or second change bowler. He tends to share the new-ball in the absence of either of his front-line seamers—Roach and Gabriel. As the record will show, Holder is seldom outshone in his team’s wins. Therefore, unsurprisingly his first five-wicket haul—5 for 30—led to the first mark in his wins’ column (West Indies in the United Arab Emirates 2016). Holder was on hand for the dramatic Test match save versus India at Sabina Park (India in the West Indies 2016) as well, contributing to the cause with 64 not-out. His second Test match century in Bulawayo (West Indies in Zimbabwe 2017), seemed to kick-start an ascendancy, which began with a majestic performance in his backyard in the 3rd match of the home series against Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka in the West Indies 2018). After an important rebuild between himself and Dowrich, which resulted in yet another half-century (74) for the captain in the 1st innings, the Bajan returned to claim 4 for 19. And with Sri Lanka chasing 144 under the lights at Bridgetown, Holder would again star with the ball in the 2nd innings with 5 for 41. Unfortunately for the West Indies, the pink ball was not as “talkative” under natural lights as it was under artificial and Sri Lanka made a great escape. Still, he was just getting started and later that season, Holder went on to cop three consecutive five-wicket hauls, two in winning efforts. Those two came in either innings of the 2nd Test versus Bangladesh at Sabina Park (Bangladesh in the West Indies 2018); 5 for 44 and 6 for 59. The third came in the form of hope for the West Indies during the 2nd Test match against India—5 for 56 (WINDIES in India 2018); this, on Holder’s return to the team, after being sidelined in the 1st Test–where his team was put to the sword (losing by an innings and 272 runs) by the home side–due to injury. What many might forget about Holder’s exploits with the ball (as he helped himself to another half-century in the West Indies innings as well), is that it handed the visitors the upper hand—limiting India to a lead of just 56, leaving home pundits dumbfounded. All before WINDIES gave it away in the 2nd innings, of course.

Holder’s absence from the following series (WINDIES in Bangladesh 2018) was reflected in the 2-0 scoreline in favour of the Bangladeshis. He would return with a statement in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test against England (England in West Indies 2019) with a double-century, teaming up with Shane Dowrich to secure a series lead for WINIDES in Barbados. Holder helped in sealing the series for his men with figures of 4 for 43 in Antigua, ensuring his absence in the 3rd had no say in the series result.

Shane Dowrich

Shane Dowrich, too, was involved in the lower middle order fight–backthat helped saved the 2nd Test for the West Indies against India at Sabina Park (India in West Indies 2016). It was also in Dowrich who Brathwaite found a partner, as the pair secured Holder’s first win as Test captain. Dowrich, like his countryman, finished with 60 not-out in Sharjah (West Indies in the United Arab Emirates 2016). He then found his place in the team under threat, as the wicket-keeper batsman only managed to accumulate 100 runs in 12 innings. Dowrich responded with his maiden Test century–103 against Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test (West Indies in Zimbabwe 2017). The right-hander has since gone on to take WINDIES from the brink of collapse on several occasions, including a magnificent innings of 125 not-out versus Sri Lanka in the 1st Test (Sri Lanka in the West Indies 2018), to kick-start a memorable 2018 summer with a win for his team, taking the West Indies from 134 for 4 on Day 1 to 414 for 8 declared on Day 2. Dowrich’s 3rd century came as he and Holder teamed up in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test against England (England in the West Indies 2019), rescuing the West Indies, who found themselves 120 for 6. He finished the innings on 116 not-out, helping the West Indies to 415 for 6 declared.

Roston Chase

Roston Chase, in tandem with Jermaine Blackwood, started the resistance at Sabina Park (India in West Indies 2016). Subsequent to claiming his maiden five-wicket haul, Chase proved immovable in his knock of 137 not-out. Both he and Holder were left standing as the pair kept the Indians at bay for an admirable draw. The Bajan’s second century would prove sweeter as his 131 came at home and was vital in helping West Indies to a respectable first innings score of 312, which kept them in the contest in the 2nd Test of the series (Pakistan in the West Indies 2017), eventually claiming victory. Although Chase’s last three centuries have all been in losing efforts, his second ever five-wicket haul—8 for 60, sealed a 1-0 series lead for the West Indies against England in Barbados (England in West Indies 2019).

Shai Hope

The name Shai Hope will forever hold memories of Headingley and his scores of 147 and 118 not-out (West Indies in England 2017). However, the right-hander currently has the most to prove in this team, as he has only managed four half-centuries since then. Only one of which has come in his last fifteen innings. Granted, three of those half-centuries have come in WINDIES wins, including 90 not-out against Zimbabwe in the first Test (West Indies in Zimbabwe 2017). Still, Hope is yet to bring the stability we were all hoping he would offer this West Indies team. Instead, he too, like many West Indian talents before him, is proving inconsistent.

Shimron Hetmyer

Since making his debut in 2017, Hetmyer has yet to claim his maiden Test ton. Having five half-centuries, the closest the left-hander came to a century was a blistering 93, in a losing effort in Mirpur against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test (West Indies in Bangladesh 2018). The bestinnings we have witnessed from Hetmyer, however, was his 81 from 109 deliveries in the 1st innings of the 1st Test against England (England in West Indies 2019). He came in at no. 6 with the score being 174/4 and was the last man out, marshalling the tailenders and the West Indies to a respectable total of 289—a glimpse of the maturity we so often demand from the Guyanese—which gave his team a fighting chance and subsequently proved to be a match-winning total. Whenever Hetmyer begins to display this level of maturity on a consistent basis, the West Indies will immediately become a better team.

Shannon Gabriel

Shannon Gabriel was the architect of Holder’s second Test win, destroying Pakistan with figures of (4 for 81 and) 5 for 11—defending 188—at Kensington in the 2nd Test (Pakistan in the West Indies 2017). Gabriel’s evolution as a bowler was epitomized in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka in West Indies 2018). The visitors had seven wickets in hand—needing 277 at the start of Day 5, with Kusal Mendis on his way to a century and when nothing was happening for the home side on a nervy final morning; in came Gabriel, starting wide of the crease and angling the ball in. It kicked up off the surface and followed Mendis who could not get his bat out of the way—unplayable. The nerves were eased and the West Indies picked off Sri Lanka, going one up in the series. In the match that followed, Gabriel became just the 3rd West Indian to take 13 wickets in a Test match, finishing with figures of 13/121. The Trinidadian ended last summer with three five-wicket hauls. He picked up his third—5 for 77—stepping up in the absence of Kemar Roach in the 2nd innings against Bangladesh in Antigua in the 1st Test for a 219-run WINDIES win.

Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach, the ‘left-hander whisperer’ has helped himself to 37 Test wicket since the start of summer 2018; Roach’s 2018 home summer was highlighted by his demolition of Bangladesh. His spell of 5 for 8 helped WINDIES blow the visitors away for 43 in Antigua. It was another telling spell from Roach that gave the West Indies a firm grip on the 1stTest against England at Kensington (England in the West Indies 2019). The Bajan rewarded Shimron Hetmyer’s 1st innings fight (a top-score of 81 from 109) with bowling figures of 5 for 17 to dismiss England for 77, as WINDIES’ total of 289 grew in stature with each English wicket (England in the West Indies 2019).

WINDIES strike bowlers have developed a healthy partnership: if Roach doesn’t get you, Gabriel will. Needless to mention Holder and young Alzarri Joseph, whose coming of age was an unplayable spell the 22-year-old produced on the morning of his mother death—seven overs resulting in 2 for 12, having the English captain’s number in that 2ndTest (England in West Indies 2019). Holder’s Era could prove to be one of the most conducive for the growth of international fast-bowlers the Caribbean has seen for a while, as the youngsters are not being asked to lead the attack. After all, anyone that comes into the team will fall in line behind Roach, Gabriel and Holder.





0 comments