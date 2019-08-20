Holder maintains number-one spot ahead of first Test
West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, is still the number-one Test all-rounder in the world even as his side is set to take on the might of India on Thursday.
Holder became the leading all-rounder in the five-day game last January after scoring an incredible double hundred against England before going on to take two wickets in a game the West Indies would win by 381 runs.
Among West Indies pacers, Holder is the highest ranked at eight, with Kemar Roach second at 11th.
