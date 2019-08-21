Introducing 13-year-old sensation Analise Johnson

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

‘Insufficient preparation’ had been the excuse from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) for Jamaica’s ongoing absence from the regional U19 Women’s Competition. In September of 2018, however, the JCA undertook a female program for said age group, for which, Analise Johnson was a participant. Two weeks prior to the start of the tournament in April 2019, the proud Marcus Garvey Technical High School shared the news that their very own had been selected as a member of the squad to Trinidad and Tobago for the competition.

On the 29th of July, I set off for the parish of St. Ann (Jamaica), with the intention of speaking with a 13-year-old cricketer. Instead, I came into contact with an inspiration and a mature mind: Analise Johnson -accompanied by her grandmother–oozed confidence. On a day that reminded us it was truly summer in Jamaica, Marcus Garvey Technical played host to our conversation.

Read more at Female Cricket

11 comments