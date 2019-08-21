Brian Lara focused on sharpening West Indies' mental approach

Brian Lara, the former West Indies captain, has underlined the need for the team's red-ball cricketers to work on their "mental approach" to the game, an aspect he himself "strongly" prepared for during his playing career. Lara's views come two days prior to the start of West Indies' two-Test home series against India, with both him and Ramnaresh Sarwan part of the side's pre-series camp in Antigua.

"Where I feel I can make an impact is their mental approach to the game," Lara told CWI's website. "I feel as if I was to strike on one thing that I was decent at was mentally where I prepared myself strongly. The practical side is there for the young players but I feel mentally they can grow a little bit and learn a little bit more."

