Hero CPL and BTMI announce prize of a lifetime The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) have teamed up to give lucky cricket fans the prize of a lifetime. Not only will they win a dream trip to the beautiful island of Barbados for seven nights of sun, sea and adventure, the winners will also get to take in a CPL match at the iconic and world famous Kensington Oval. And they won’t be at the match alone! They will be watching a game at the Biggest Party in Sport, with some of the best players in the world, with a legend of Barbados cricket. For any cricket fan, this is as good as it gets. The prize will include two return flights to Barbados, a seven night bed and breakfast stay at one of the island’s fantastic hotels, tickets to a CPL match and the chance to meet one of the greatest cricketers who has ever played the game.

Winning the prize could not be any simpler, all you need to do is to like the Hero CPL Facebook page and look out for the post you need to comment on with an answer to a cricket trivia question.

Full terms and conditions for this competition can be found here.

Damien Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL said: “Barbados is one of the most wonderful places to visit in the world, and the Kensington Oval is simply dripping with cricketing history. We cannot wait to welcome the winner of this once in a lifetime prize to the Biggest Party in Sport and we are certain that this is an experience they will never forget.

William ‘Billy’ Griffith, CEO of the BTMI, added: “We are always proud to partner with CPL to showcase our culture of cricket, and of course our wonderful destination. What visitors love about Barbados is that they can come for a lovely game of cricket, and stay to explore the fun and adventure the island has to offer.”

This competiton is open to residents of United Kingdom, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, USA, Canada, Bermuda, Grenada and Antigua.

